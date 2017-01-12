  • Connect with Us

Percheron mare rescued from icy waters of Lloyd Creek near Rimbey

  • updated Jan 12, 2017 at 11:37 AM

Cody Scott takes part in rescue of horse partially submerged under ice in Lloyd Creek last Monday

Elsa, Anna and Olaf making special trip to Sylvan Lake

  • posted Jan 13, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to skate with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf?

Lacombe Compassion Project launched through A Better World

  • posted Jan 12, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Goal is to bring meaningful interaction and kindness to community

Update: RCMP locate 13-year-old girls. Home safe in Red Deer

  • updated Jan 12, 2017 at 12:21 PM

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate two 13 year old girls – Update – Located

Bluffton area couple welcome new year's baby girl

  • posted Jan 10, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Bluffton area couple's daughter is born in Red Deer on Jan. 1 and is first new year's baby

