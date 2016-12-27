  • Connect with Us

Rimbey to take part in Big Valley Jamboree challenge

  • posted Dec 27, 2016 at 11:00 AM

The Town of Rimbey has an opportunity to be host to Big Valley Jamboree’s Small Town Saturday Night coming up next year.

News

Ponoka officers dealing with wintry road conditions

  • posted Jan 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Officers with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit busy Jan. 4 with slippery road conditions on Highway 2.

Sports

2016 a big year for the Lacombe Generals

  • posted Dec 29, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Despite the difficulties that come with moving to a new city, the team has had a year to remember.

News

Blackfalds RCMP locate remains of missing woman Lorie Nichols

  • posted Dec 21, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Nichols was first reported missing in February of this year

News

A multicultural Christmas feast

  • updated Dec 20, 2016 at 2:54 PM

The staff here at the Pipestone Flyer are already dreaming about sugarplums, Christmas turkey and other traditional...

