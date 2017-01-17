  • Connect with Us

Province announced more funding for new lodge in Rimbey

  • posted Jan 17, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Provincial Government funds new Rimbey lodge for $15.96 million, adding $2.66 million to the original funding.

News

Registration open for annual Polar Bear Dip in Sylvan Lake

  • posted Jan 19, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Take the plunge in support of a local charity - annual Sylvan Lake Polar Bear Dip set for February 18

News

BREAKING NEWS: Sylvan Lake to receive enhanced medical care with upgrades to Community Health Centre

  • updated Jan 17, 2017 at 10:58 AM

Minister Sarah Hoffman makes important healthcare announcement in Sylvan Lake

News

Elsa, Anna and Olaf making special trip to Sylvan Lake

  • posted Jan 13, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to skate with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf?

News

Lacombe Compassion Project launched through A Better World

  • posted Jan 12, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Goal is to bring meaningful interaction and kindness to community

