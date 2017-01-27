  • Connect with Us

Rimbey Snow Dayz coming soon

  • posted Jan 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM

The Rimbey Ag Society has teamed up with the Rimbey Wagon, Sleigh and Saddle Club to make Feb. 4 a fun day for the entire family.

Opinion

Op-Ed: Sylvan Lake gets seven days a week health services

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Hon. Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health, talks access to enhanced medical care in Sylvan Lake

News

Rough Stock Rodeo attracts good crowd

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Rimbey Agrim Centre was the scene of great rodeo action last Saturday night and more than 200 people attended.

News

Rimbey could win Gord Bramford concert, mini jamboree

  • posted Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00 PM

As of Feb. 1, voters could do their part to elevate Rimbey to being the community of choice for a mini Big Valley Jamboree.

News

PC leader hopeful Jason Kenney comes to Rimbey

  • posted Jan 25, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Jason Kenney speaks in Rimbey about his vision of uniting the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties.

